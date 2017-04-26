版本:
BRIEF-TOR Minerals International Q1 loss per share $0.04

April 26 TOR Minerals International Inc

* TOR Minerals International, Inc. Reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to $10.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
