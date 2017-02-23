版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-TOR Minerals International Q4 loss per share $0.05

Feb 23 TOR Minerals International Inc

* TOR Minerals International reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.05

* Q4 sales $9.0 million

* 4Q16 net sales increased 13% to $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐