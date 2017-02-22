版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-TOR Minerals Malaysia amended short term banking facility with Rhb Bank Berhad

Feb 22 Tor Minerals International Inc:

* TOR Minerals International - TOR Minerals Malaysia amended short term banking facility with RHB Bank Berhad to extend maturity date to Aug 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
