BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas Ltd Q1 AFFO earnings per share $0.28

BRIEF-Lendingtree acquires MagnifyMoney for about 39.5 mln
* LendingTree Inc says acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $39.5 million
May 9 Torc Oil & Gas Ltd
* Torc oil & gas ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial & operating results; on-strategy tuck-in acquisitions; & increased 2017 production guidance
* Qtrly production of 19,806 boepd, up from 19,621 boepd in q4 of 2016
* Qtrly AFFO earnings per share $0.28
* 2017 capital budget of $130 million maintains torc's balanced approach to current commodity price environment.
* Increasing 2017 average production guidance to greater than 20,400 boepd from 19,900 boepd previously
* Increases 2017 exit production guidance to 21,200 boepd from 20,600 boepd previously Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* LendingTree Inc says acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $39.5 million
NEW YORK, June 20 Cypress Semiconductor said on Tuesday shareholders voted in two directors nominated by the company's ex-chief executive onto its board.
* John Varley steps down from BlackRock board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: