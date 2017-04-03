版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-Torchlight enters agreement with University Lands on Orogrande basin project

April 3 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc :

* Torchlight enters drilling and development agreement with University Lands on its Orogrande basin project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
