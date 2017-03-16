版本:
BRIEF-Torchmark CEO Coleman's total compensation for 2016 was $6.2 mln

March 16 Torchmark Corp:

* Torchmark Corp - CEO Gary Coleman's total compensation for 2016 was $6.2 million versus $5.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ndcloj) Further company coverage:
