BRIEF-Torex executes commitment letter for a US$400 mln facility to refinance project debt

June 1 Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* Torex executes a commitment letter for a us$400 million facility to refinance project debt

* Torex Gold Resources - upon execution of definitive documents, loan facility will be available by way of $300 million term loan and $100 million revolving loan facility

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - ‍revolving facility and term facility will mature June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2022, respectively​

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - ‍loan facility will remove various covenants and restrictions imposed under project finance facility​

* Torex Gold Resources - loan facility will be used to refinance project finance related to construction of El Limon-Guajes mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
