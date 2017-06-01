BRIEF-Torex executes commitment letter for a US$400 mln facility to refinance project debt

June 1 Torex Gold Resources Inc:
* Torex executes a commitment letter for a us$400 million
facility to refinance project debt
* Torex Gold Resources - upon execution of definitive
documents, loan facility will be available by way of $300
million term loan and $100 million revolving loan facility
* Torex Gold Resources Inc - revolving facility and term
facility will mature June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2022,
respectively
* Torex Gold Resources Inc - loan facility will remove
various covenants and restrictions imposed under project finance
facility
* Torex Gold Resources - loan facility will be used to
refinance project finance related to construction of El
Limon-Guajes mine
