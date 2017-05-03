版本:
BRIEF-Torex Gold qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07

May 3 Torex Gold Resources Inc

* Torex reports first quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Qtrly revenue totalled $87.0 million

* Gold sold in q1 of 2017 totalled 70,747 ounces for total proceeds of $86.3 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
