BRIEF-Torex Gold reports a fatal accident

May 25 Torex Gold Resources Inc:
* Torex Gold reports a fatal accident
* Torex Gold Resources Inc - an internal investigation is
underway to determine cause of accident
* Torex Gold Resources - on afternoon of may 23rd fatal
accident occurred at construction site for sediment control
structure associated with El Limon Sur pit
* Torex Gold Resources - Jorge Joel Roman Mendoza, employee
of construction contractor Construccion De Caminos Y Proyectos
Interestatales, S.A. De C.V., fatally injured
* Torex Gold Resources Inc - appropriate authorities were
immediately notified and have inspected and released site
* Torex Gold Resources Inc - open pit mining inspections
were successfully completed within 24 hours and mining
activities were restarted
* Torex Gold Resources Inc - construction site remains
closed pending completion of inspections and key aspects of
investigation
