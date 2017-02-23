BRIEF-Torex Gold Resources says Qtrly earnings per share $0.13

BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks says offering 6.60 mln common shares
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
Feb 23 Torex Gold Resources Inc
* Torex announces 2016 year end financial and operational results
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13
* Gold production totalled 279,937 ounces in 2016, and 80,955 in the fourth quarter of 2016
* For fourth quarter of 2016, revenues were $102.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
* Pvh corp. Reports 2017 first quarter revenue and eps above guidance and raises full year guidance
* Williams-Sonoma, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results net revenues grow 1.2% with comparable brand revenue growth of 0.1% pottery barn comparable brand revenue sequentially improves 270bps gaap eps of $0.45, non-gaap eps of $0.51