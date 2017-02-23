版本:
2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Torex Gold Resources says Qtrly earnings per share $0.13

Feb 23 Torex Gold Resources Inc

* Torex announces 2016 year end financial and operational results

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Gold production totalled 279,937 ounces in 2016, and 80,955 in the fourth quarter of 2016

* For fourth quarter of 2016, revenues were $102.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
