公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Torex reports Q1 earnings per share $0.11

May 3 Torex Gold Resources Inc-

* Torex reports first quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Qtrly production of 70,887 ounces of gold

* Torex Gold Resources Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.11

* Torex Gold Resources Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Torex Gold Resources Inc qtrly revenue totalled $87.0 million versus $85.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
