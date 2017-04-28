版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-TORNADO GLOBAL HYDROVACS QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.016

April 28 Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd

* TORNADO GLOBAL HYDROVACS REPORTS 2016 RESULTS

* QTRLY REVENUES $5 MILLION VERSUS $5.2 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
