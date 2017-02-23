BRIEF-Toro posts Q1 earnings per share $0.41

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 Toro Co
* The Toro Company reports record first quarter results
* Sees Q2 earnings per share about $1.00
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 sales $515.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $502.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.25 to $2.30
* Toro Co - company continues to expect revenue growth for fiscal 2017 to be about 3 to 4 percent
* Toro Co - for Q2, company expects net earnings to be about $1.00 per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.28, revenue view $2.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans