BRIEF-Toro posts Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* The Toro Company reports record first quarter results

* Sees Q2 earnings per share about $1.00

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 sales $515.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $502.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.25 to $2.30

* Toro Co - company continues to expect revenue growth for fiscal 2017 to be about 3 to 4 percent

* Toro Co - for Q2, company expects net earnings to be about $1.00 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.28, revenue view $2.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S