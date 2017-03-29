版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 29日 星期三 08:13 BJT

BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase program in connection with normal course issuer bid

March 28 Toronto-Dominion Bank

* The Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase program in connection with normal course issuer bid

* Toronto-Dominion Bank - Entered into an agreement to repurchase common shares through daily purchases subject to a maximum of 14.5 million common shares

* Program will form part of TD's normal course issuer bid for up to 15 million common shares announced on March 2, 2017

* Daily purchases to take place between March 31 and April 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐