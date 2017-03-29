BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase program in connection with normal course issuer bid

March 28 Toronto-Dominion Bank
* The Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back
common shares through specific share repurchase program in
connection with normal course issuer bid
* Toronto-Dominion Bank - Entered into an agreement to
repurchase common shares through daily purchases subject to a
maximum of 14.5 million common shares
* Program will form part of TD's normal course issuer bid
for up to 15 million common shares announced on March 2, 2017
* Daily purchases to take place between March 31 and April
21
