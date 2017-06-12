版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 12日 星期一 21:55 BJT

BRIEF-Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange announce expansion into Israel

June 12 TMX Group Ltd:

* TMX Group says Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange announced they have expanded into Israel

* Appointment of Yossi Boker as head of business development in Israel‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2stThop) Further company coverage:
