版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Torrent Pharma says it had signed deals with Novartis AG to buy generic pharmaceutical products

April 11 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Torrent Pharmaceuticals clarifies on news item 'torrent close to buying women healthcare portfolio of Swiss pharma major Novartis'

* Had executed certain agreements with Novartis AG to buy certain generic pharmaceutical products Source text: bit.ly/2oo3FLx Further company coverage:
