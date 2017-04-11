BRIEF-Torrent Pharma says it had signed deals with Novartis AG to buy generic pharmaceutical products

BRIEF-Lifewatch says Biotelemetry announces increase of price in its public offer for Lifewatch
BIOTELEMETRY ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF PRICE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH
April 11 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Torrent Pharmaceuticals clarifies on news item 'torrent close to buying women healthcare portfolio of Swiss pharma major Novartis'
Had executed certain agreements with Novartis AG to buy certain generic pharmaceutical products
Says new data at ats add to body of evidence for roche's esbriet (pirfenidone) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
