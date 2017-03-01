BRIEF-Torstar Corporation posts Q4 adj. earnings C$0.16/shr

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Torstar Corp
* Torstar Corporation reports fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.01 from continuing operations
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.16
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Torstar Corp - capital expenditures in 2017 are currently anticipated to be reduced to between $12 million and $13 million.
* Torstar Corp- "cost reduction will remain an ongoing important area of focus for us in 2017"
* Torstar Corp - expenses related to registered defined benefit pension plans are currently expected to decrease by about $3 million to about $11 million in 2017
* Torstar Corp says net savings related to restructuring initiatives undertaken through end of 2016 are expected to be $17.0 million in 2017
* Torstar Corp - segmented revenue was $208.7 million in Q4 of 2016, down $24.3 million from $233.0 million in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"