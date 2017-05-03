BRIEF-Torstar reports Q1 loss per share C$0.30

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Torstar Corp:
* Torstar Corporation reports first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.22
* Q1 loss per share c$0.30
* Segmented revenue was $156.7 million in q1 of 2017, down $18.1 million from $174.8 million in q1 of 2016
* Total segmented restructuring and other charges were $4.9 million in q1 of 2017
* Net savings related to restructuring initiatives undertaken through end of q1 of 2017 are expected to be $13.0 million in balance of 2017
* Restructuring charges in q1 included a charge of $22.4 million for severance, facility related to decision to outsource printing of Toronto Star
* Expect that any impact of price increases for newsprint will continue to be more than offset by lower consumption in balance of year
* Currently expect that flyer distribution revenues will decline modestly in balance of year
* Subscriber revenues declined moderately in q1 of 2017 and this trend is expected to continue in balance of year.
* Cost reduction will remain an important area of focus for us in balance of 2017
Cost reduction will remain an important area of focus for us in balance of 2017
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.