BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30

May 1 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp

* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017

* As of April 30, 2017 company's unaudited net asset value was $1.5 billion, or $30.89 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
