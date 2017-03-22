版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Toscana Energy announces fiscal year 2016 financial results

March 22 Toscana Energy Income Corp -

* Toscana Energy announces fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Qtrly average daily production 2,085 Boe/d, down 17 percent; qtrly FFO $246,604, down 92 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
