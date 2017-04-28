版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 04:31 BJT

BRIEF-TOSCANA ENERGY SAYS NEW $36 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

April 28 Toscana Energy Income Corp

* TOSCANA ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW $36 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* TOSCANA ENERGY INCOME - HAS ENTERED COMMITMENT LETTER WITH RESPECT TO NEW SENIOR SECURED DEMAND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH ALBERTA TREASURY BRANCHES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
