版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 14:20 BJT

BRIEF-Toshiba CEO: No plan to postpone May 19 deadline for 2nd round of bidding for chip unit

May 15 Toshiba Corp Chief Executive Officer Satoshi Tsunakawa:

* aim to explain legitimacy of Toshiba's position in chip unit sale to bidders and try to wipe out concerns

* no plans to postpone May 19 deadline for second round of bidding for chip unit

* company not violating joint venture contract, Western Digital has no grounds to stop chip sale process

* aim to explain to Western Digital that Toshiba is not breaching JV contract, hope to continue dialogue with Western Digital CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐