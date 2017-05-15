BRIEF-Toshiba CEO: No plan to postpone May 19 deadline for 2nd round of bidding for chip unit

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 Toshiba Corp Chief Executive Officer Satoshi Tsunakawa:
* aim to explain legitimacy of Toshiba's position in chip unit sale to bidders and try to wipe out concerns
* no plans to postpone May 19 deadline for second round of bidding for chip unit
* company not violating joint venture contract, Western Digital has no grounds to stop chip sale process
* aim to explain to Western Digital that Toshiba is not breaching JV contract, hope to continue dialogue with Western Digital CEO
* Stockholders have elected Camillo Martino and J. Daniel McCranie to Company's Board of Directors