BRIEF-Toshiba says to strengthen global management supervision

BRIEF-GE expects 2018 to be in line with goal of 3-5 pct organic growth
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving" - presentation
March 14 Toshiba Corp says:
* to reduce number of directors, outside directors to remain majority
* to strengthen global management supervision, increase corporate involvement in risk monitoring at group companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving" - presentation
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator for allowing more than a dozen traders and salespeople in New York and other key trading hubs to manipulate foreign exchange prices.
* India world's biggest arms importer; Modi vows change (Adds details, quotes, context)