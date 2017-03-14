版本:
BRIEF-Toshiba says to strengthen global management supervision

March 14 Toshiba Corp says:

* to reduce number of directors, outside directors to remain majority

* to strengthen global management supervision, increase corporate involvement in risk monitoring at group companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
