BRIEF-Toshiba to miss financial reporting deadline for year ended March 2017 - Nikkei

June 14 Nikkei:

* Toshiba to miss financial reporting deadline for year ended March 2017; co to not present Fiscal 2016 results at general shareholders meeting - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2sc1zPj) Further company coverage:
