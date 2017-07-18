FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Toshiba updates on preliminary injunctive relief brought by Western Digital
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 凌晨1点15分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Toshiba updates on preliminary injunctive relief brought by Western Digital

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp

* Toshiba updates on preliminary injunctive relief brought by Western Digital

* At July 14 hearing, superior court of California did not rule on Western Digital's injunction request

* Says agreed not to close deal before July 28 hearing

* Toshiba - court suggested cos work on agreement on court's proposal for Toshiba providing with two weeks' advance notice on closing memory business sales

* Says Toshiba's current target is to close deal by end of March 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

