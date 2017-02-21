BRIEF-Total 2017 global light vehicle sales will reach 93.5 mln units, up 1.5 pct -- IHS Markit forecast

Feb 21 IHS Markit Ltd:

* Total 2017 global light vehicle sales will reach 93.5 million units, up 1.5 percent over 2016 -- IHS Markit forecast

* IHS markit sees china to continue to be largest car market for "foreseeable future", ups 2017 China auto sales forecast to 28 million units, up 1.9 percent