BRIEF-Total 2017 global light vehicle sales will reach 93.5 mln units, up 1.5 pct -- IHS Markit forecast

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 IHS Markit Ltd:
* Total 2017 global light vehicle sales will reach 93.5 million units, up 1.5 percent over 2016 -- IHS Markit forecast
* IHS markit sees china to continue to be largest car market for "foreseeable future", ups 2017 China auto sales forecast to 28 million units, up 1.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada