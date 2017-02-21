版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Total 2017 global light vehicle sales will reach 93.5 mln units, up 1.5 pct -- IHS Markit forecast

Feb 21 IHS Markit Ltd:

* Total 2017 global light vehicle sales will reach 93.5 million units, up 1.5 percent over 2016 -- IHS Markit forecast

* IHS markit sees china to continue to be largest car market for "foreseeable future", ups 2017 China auto sales forecast to 28 million units, up 1.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐