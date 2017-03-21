版本:
BRIEF-Total Energy reaffirms reasons Savanna shareholders should tender to offer

March 21 Total Energy Services Inc:

* Total Energy reaffirms reasons Savanna shareholders should tender to its offer

* Total Energy Services Inc - determined that $20 million break fee contemplated by western arrangement will not be payable if current Total offer is successful Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
