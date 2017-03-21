BRIEF-Total Energy reaffirms reasons Savanna shareholders should tender to offer

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Total Energy Services Inc:
* Total Energy reaffirms reasons Savanna shareholders should tender to its offer
* Total Energy Services Inc - determined that $20 million break fee contemplated by western arrangement will not be payable if current Total offer is successful Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock