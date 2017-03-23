版本:
2017年 3月 24日

BRIEF-Total Energy reaffirms Savanna shareholder support for its offer

March 23 Total Energy Services Inc:

* Total Energy reaffirms Savanna shareholder support for its offer

* Total's offer remains open till March 24, 2017 unless Total offer is extended or withdrawn by Total Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
