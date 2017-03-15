版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Total Energy responds to increased acquisition price offered for Savanna by Western Energy Services

March 15 Total Energy Services Inc

* Total energy responds to increased acquisition price offered for savanna by western energy services corp. And announces continued support of locked-up shareholders for total energy's offer

* Total energy- each of savanna shareholders who entered support agreement with co confirmed it continues to support co's offer for shares of savanna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐