BRIEF-Total Energy Services acquires TSX-listed shares of Savanna Energy

April 20 Total Energy Services Inc:

* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX

* Purchased 40,500 Savanna shares on april 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
