BRIEF-Total Energy Services acquires TSX-listed shares of Savanna Energy

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
April 20 Total Energy Services Inc:
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX
* Purchased 40,500 Savanna shares on april 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.