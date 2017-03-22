版本:
BRIEF-Total Energy Services announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services

March 22 Total Energy Services Inc -

* Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. on the TSX

* Says has purchased 30,800 Savanna share

* Says all of acquired shares were purchased on March 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
