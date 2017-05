March 28 Total Energy Services Inc

* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. on the TSX

* All of acquired shares were purchased on March 28, 2017.

* Purchased 49,000 Savanna shares

* During currency of offer, total has purchased on TSX an aggregate of 549,000 Savanna shares at an average price of $1.96