公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 17:30 BJT

BRIEF-Total Energy Services announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services

April 10 Total Energy Services Inc -

* Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. on the TSX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
