公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五

BRIEF-TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES FINAL TAKE-UP OF SAVANNA COMMON SHARES AND EXPIRY OF OFFER

April 27 Total Energy Services Corp:

* TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC. ANNOUNCES FINAL TAKE-UP OF SAVANNA COMMON SHARES AND EXPIRY OF OFFER

* TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC - TAKEN-UP ADDITIONAL 3.2 MILLION SAVANNA COMMON SHARES UNDER CO'S OFFER TO PURCHASE ALL OF OUTSTANDING SAVANNA COMMON SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
