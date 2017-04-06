版本:
BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp

April 5 Total Energy Services Inc:

* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx

* Purchased 110,000 Savanna shares on April 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
