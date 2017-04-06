BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
April 5 Total Energy Services Inc:
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx
* Purchased 110,000 Savanna shares on April 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year