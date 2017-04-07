BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 6 Total Energy Services Inc:
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx
* Purchased 220,000 savanna shares on April 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to begin talks with dealers on a transition plan this week after co decided to stop sales of cars in India
May 24 Blank check company CF Corp said it would acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.84 billion.