中国
2017年 4月 7日

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp

April 6 Total Energy Services Inc:

* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx

* Purchased 220,000 savanna shares on April 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
