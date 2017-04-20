BRIEF-Total Energy Services purchased 60,000 Savanna shares on April 19

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
April 19 Total Energy Services Inc
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. on the TSX
* Purchased 60,000 Savanna shares on April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property