2017年 4月 20日

BRIEF-Total Energy Services purchased 60,000 Savanna shares on April 19

April 19 Total Energy Services Inc

* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. on the TSX

* Purchased 60,000 Savanna shares on April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
