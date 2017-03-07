版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 06:55 BJT

BRIEF-Total Energy Services qtrly loss per share $0.12

March 8 Total Energy Services Inc

* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces q4 2016 results

* Total Energy Services Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.12

* Qtrly revenue $57.4 million versus $52.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐