版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Total Energy Services, Savanna Energy Services announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd.

May 19 Savanna Energy Services Corp

* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd

* Co acquired 99.8 million savanna shares under offer, representing approximately 84.4% of total number of outstanding Savanna shares

* In addition, Total Energy acquired aggregate of 1.8 million Savanna shares in market transactions while offer was outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐