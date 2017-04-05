BRIEF-Total Energy Services says Savanna Energy Services' board has been reconstituted

April 5 Total Energy Services Corp :

* Board of directors of Savanna has been reconstituted following Total Energy's recent acquisition of common shares of Savanna

* Effective Wednesday, all of directors of Savanna, with exception of Allen Brooks, resigned as directors of Savanna

* Chris Strong has resigned as president and chief executive officer of Savanna

* Strong's replacement will be determined by Savanna board in due course

* Effective Wednesday, seven new directors were appointed to Savanna board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: