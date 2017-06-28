版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四

BRIEF-‍TouchBistro says extends integration with Square to restaurants in U.K.​ ‍​

June 28 ‍TouchBistro:

* ‍TouchBistro says has extended its integration with Square to restaurants in U.K.​ ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
