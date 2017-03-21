版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-Touchstone announces commencement of its 2017 capital program

March 21 Touchstone Exploration Inc:

* Touchstone announces reduction in East Brighton letter of credit and initial 2017 capital program

* Touchstone Exploration - Trinidad and Tobago minister of energy and energy industries approved a reduction of company's letter of credit

* Touchstone Exploration - reduction supporting required work commitments on East Brighton offshore property from us$6 million to us$2.15 million

* Touchstone announces commencement of its 2017 capital program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
