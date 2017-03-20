BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration "remained sensitive to low commodity price environment" in 2016

March 20 Touchstone Exploration Inc:

* Touchstone Exploration - in 2016 co "remained sensitive to low commodity price environment"

* Touchstone Exploration Inc - company currently operates 1,133 wells in Trinidad, 410 of which had associated production in 2016

* Touchstone Exploration Inc - year end, proved reserves increased 2 percent to 8,977 mbbl, replacing 134 percent of 2016 production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: