BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil Corp increases 2P reserves 64% in 2016 to reach 1.75 billion barrels of oil equivalent

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Tourmaline Oil Corp
* Tourmaline Oil Corp increases 2P reserves 64% in 2016 to reach 1.75 billion barrels of oil equivalent
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says current daily production is approximately 235,000 boepd
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says expects average Q1 2017 production of between 230,000 and 235,000 boepd
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says anticipated average annual production guidance for 2017 of 240,000-260,000 boepd
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says in total, company expects to bring 75-80 new wells on-stream during q1 of 2017
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says 2016 annual production growth was 20% over 2015
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says company expects an exit 2017 debt-to-cash flow of approximately 1.0 times Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.