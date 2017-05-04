BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil reports Q1 EPS of C$0.37

May 4 Tourmaline Oil Corp

* Tourmaline achieves strong earnings as well as record production and cash flow in the first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.37

* Q1 2017 production of 233,278 boepd, a 22% increase over prior quarter

* Q1 revenue rose 67 percent to c$466.6 million

* Tourmaline oil corp - current daily production is ranging between 240,000 - 245,000 boepd

* expects to bring approximately 32 new wells on production during q2

* first-half 2017 capital budget of $575.0 million will be less than or equal to first-half cash flow

* expects full year 2017 operating expenses per boe to increase slightly over q1 rate

* Tourmaline oil corp - anticipates delivering over 30% production growth in 2017 with full-year capital budget of $1.3 billion

* company's average operating cost target is approximately $3.60/boe in 2017

* management believes company has sufficient resources to fund its 2017 exploration and development program