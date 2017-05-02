BRIEF-Tower International Q1 earnings per share $0.83

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Tower International Inc:
* Tower International reports first quarter results better than previous outlook - maintains full year outlook
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.76 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.83
* Q1 revenue $497.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $476.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.95
* For full year 2017, outlook is maintained
* Company's outlook for q2 2017 includes revenue of $495 million, adjusted ebitda of $53 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.