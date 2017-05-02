版本:
BRIEF-Tower International Q1 earnings per share $0.83

May 2 Tower International Inc:

* Tower International reports first quarter results better than previous outlook - maintains full year outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.76 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.83

* Q1 revenue $497.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $476.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.95

* For full year 2017, outlook is maintained

* Company's outlook for q2 2017 includes revenue of $495 million, adjusted ebitda of $53 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
