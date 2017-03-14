BRIEF-Tower says Suncorp's stake in Tower now reached 19.99 pct

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 15 Tower Ltd:
* Understands that Suncorp Group Limited's stake in tower has now reached 19.99% of shares
* Originally received a non-binding proposal for 100% of tower shares at $1.30 per share from Suncorp Group on 22 february
* Board's advice to shareholders remained unchanged
* Will be asking suncorp to advise whether it intends to employ differential pricing in its proposal
* "it is unclear whether $1.40 per share will be available for all tower shareholders"
* board also continues to closely engage with Fairfax in relation to previously announced scheme and other transaction possibilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard