BRIEF-Tower Semiconductor reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.45

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Tower Semiconductor Ltd:
* Towerjazz reports first quarter 2017 results: record free cash flow resulting from strong year over year growth in revenue and margins
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Sees Q2 revenue $345 million, plus or minus 4 percent
* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $330 million
* Sees q2 2017 revenue up 13 percent
* Q1 earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $330.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing