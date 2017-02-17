版本:
BRIEF-Tower updates on proposed acquisition by Fairfax Financial

Feb 17 Tower Ltd

* Appoints Northington Partners to prepare an independent adviser's report on proposed acquisition of 100 pct of tower shares by Fairfax Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
