BRIEF-Town And Country Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51

April 27 Town And Country Financial Corp

* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend

* Q1 core operating earnings per share $0.43 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 revenue rose 30 percent to $8.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
